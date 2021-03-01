Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market 2020: Global Industry Expand with Significant CAGR by 2026|| Top Competitors-Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG

Global CAR-T cell therapy market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 46.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising cases of cancer and rising demand for effective method to cure cancer are factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CAR-T cell therapy market are Autolus., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bluebird Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Cellectis, Celyad, Eureka Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech., Immune Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Kite Pharma, Novartis AG, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., TrakCel, Tmunity Therapeutics, Promab Biotechnologies, Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation and others.

Study Objectives Of CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2019-2026

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of CAR-T Cell Therapy Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

Market Drivers

Rising demand for chemotherapy among consumer is driving the market growth

Increasing number of cancer patient worldwide is also acting as a driver for this market

Increasing awareness among population about the effectiveness of CAR T- cell therapy will also propel the growth of this market

Rising R&D investment in CAR-T cell therapy is driving market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of the therapy will restrain the growth of this market

Complexity related with manufacturing process will also hamper the growth of this market

High toxicity associated with the therapy will also act as a restrain for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Novartis announced that they are going to acquire CellforCure so that they can expand their cell and gene therapy. This acquisition will help the company to make their Car- T Cell Therapy Kymriah available for large number of patients worldwide and will also help them to improve their manufacturing capacity of cell and gene therapies

In September 2018, Roche announced that they have acquired Tusk Therapeutics so that they can create immunological cancer treatments. Roche is planning to use Tusk’s regulatort T- cell which help the patient’s immune system to fight cancer. It will help the company to strengthen their position in the market

Segmentation: Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market

By Target Antigen

CD 19

CD 20

GD2

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

HER2

Meso

Egfrvlll

Others

By Application

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Non Hodgkin Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Pancreatic Cancer

Neuroblasta

Breast Cancer

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Hepatocellular

Carcinoma

Colorectal Cancer

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

