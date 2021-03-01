Artificial Grass Turf Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6221664-artificial-grass-turf-market-in-france-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in France, including the following market information:

France Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)

France Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)

Top Five Competitors in France Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)

The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electromechanical-cylinders-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)

France Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

France Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)

France Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-in-home-karaoke-market-2021-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-16

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)

Total France Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ten Cate

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chronic-immune-thrombocytopenia-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision/Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bismaleimide-bmi-resins-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Artificial Grass Turf Overall Market Size

2.1 France Artificial Grass Turf Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Artificial Grass Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Artificial Grass Turf Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Grass Turf Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Artificial Grass Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Artificial Grass Turf Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Grass Turf Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Artificial Grass Turf Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Companies

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105