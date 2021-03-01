Global Modified BitumenMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Summary

Modified Bitumen Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on Modified Bitumen is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in Modified Bitumen production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce Modified Bitumen involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Bitumen in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market 2019 (%)

The global Modified Bitumen market was valued at 10110 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11320 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Modified Bitumen market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Bitumen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Modified Bitumen production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Total

Shell

SK

ExxonMobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Modified Bitumen Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Modified Bitumen Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Modified Bitumen Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Modified Bitumen Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Modified Bitumen Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modified Bitumen Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Modified Bitumen Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Modified Bitumen Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modified Bitumen Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 SBS Modified Bitumen

4.1.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

4.1.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Modified Bitumen Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Road Construction & Paving

5.1.3 Roofing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Modified

….continued

