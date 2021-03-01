Digital Remittance Market Size to Witness Huge Growth, COVID-19 Impact on Business Efficiency by 2026

“

The first online-only remittance providers appeared on the scene more than 15 years ago with the widespread use of the internet. Now a digital channel for remittances could potentially eliminate the need for costly agent networks and physical agent locations by arriving directly to a customer’s computer, laptop or (now) mobile device of choice. Yet today, the digital channel remains small when compared with the volume of remittances sent via “traditional” cash-in agents. (According to Western Union’s recently published 2017 Q4 results, for example, digital revenue represents only 10 percent of its total consumer-to-consumer segment). In most sending countries, financial access doesn’t seem to present a major barrier to using online services (which must originate from bank accounts or credit or debit cards). So even though, on average, online services are less expensive than cash-to-cash services, most remittance customers seem happy with their money transfer agent. The digital remittance revolution hasn’t quite happened yet., The Digital Remittance market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Digital Remittance industry. , Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain. , In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Digital Remittance market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Digital Remittance market covered in Chapter 12:, Remitly, TransferWise, Ria Financial Services, Digital Wallet Corporation, Azimo, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, OrbitRemit Global Money Transfer Limited, Ant Financial/Alipay, TNG Limited, WeChat Payment, FlyRemit, TransferGo, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, WorldRemit, Coins.ph, InstaReM PTE Limited, MoneyGram International, Inc., Western Union (WU), Toast

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Digital Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:, Banks Digital Remittance, Digital Money Transfer Operators

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Digital Remittance market from 2015 to 2025 covers:, Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad and Travel, Small Businesses

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:, North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14), United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14), Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, Others, Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14), Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Others, South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14), Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Others, Regional scope can be customized

Years considered for this report:, Historical Years: 2015-2019, Base Year: 2019, Estimated Year: 2020, Forecast Period: 2020-2025

