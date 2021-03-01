Building Information Modelling Market Sales Revenue, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Building Information Modelling industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Market segment based on Solution:

Software

Service

Market segment based on End User:

Architect/Engineer

Contractor

Market segment based on Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment based on Vertical:

Commercial

Residential

Infrastructure

Institutional Industrial

Building Information Modelling market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Building Information Modelling Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Building Information Modelling market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Building Information Modelling industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Building Information Modelling market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Building Information Modelling market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Building Information Modelling industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

