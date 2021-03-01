Digital Payments Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Digital Payments Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Digital Payments market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Digital Payments market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Digital Payments Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Digital Payments market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
Market Size – USD 10.07 Trillion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.3%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for digital payments in banking & financial sectors.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Digital Payments industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, PayU, VISA, Paytm, Mastercard, Barclaycard, American Express, Bitcoin.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- POS Devices
- Net Banking
- Digital eWallets
- Mobile Banking
- Cryptocurrencies
Backend Operation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Encryption & Security Management
- Transaction Risk Management
- Application Program Interface
- Payment Gateway
- Blockchain & Data Mining
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
End Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
- Banking & Financial Sectors
- Hotels & Restaurants
- eCommerce
- Retail
- Corporate Sectors
- Public Sectors
- Healthcare
- Transportation & Telecommunication
- Others
Digital Payments market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Digital Payments Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Digital Payments market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Digital Payments industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Digital Payments market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Digital Payments market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Digital Payments industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
