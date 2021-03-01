Closed System Transfer Devices Market Hits to US$ 1,661.83 million At A Rate (CAGR) Of 20.5% by 2027 | Rising Business Opportunities in 2021 with Top Companies | Corvida Medical, Yukon Medical, Caragen Ltd, Victus Inc.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market

The closed system drug transfer devices market was valued at US$ 374.48 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,661.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2027.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Closed System Transfer Devices Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The Closed system drug transfer devices provides protection against hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration. It comprises components that enable the filtering of dangerous vapors out of the system. Closed system drug transfer devices play a major role in the protection of healthcare professionals from antineoplastic as well as other harmful medications. The growing emphasis on implementation of occupational health and safety standards by government authorities are offering lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market.

The report segments the global closed system drug transfer devices market as follows:

By Closing Mechanism

Push-to-Turn Systems

Color-to-Color Alignment Systems

Luer-Lock Systems

Click-to-Lock Systems

By Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

By Technology

Diaphragm-Based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

By Components

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Oncology Centers

Others

Key companies Included in Closed System Transfer Devices Market:-

BD

B. Braun Medical Inc.

ICU MEDICAL INC.

EQUASHIELD

Corvida Medical

Yukon Medical

Caragen Ltd

Simplivia Healthcare Ltd.

JMS CO., LTD

Victus, Inc.

Scope of Closed System Transfer Devices Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Closed System Transfer Devices Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Closed System Transfer Devices Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Closed System Transfer Devices Market – Market Landscape Closed System Transfer Devices Market – Global Analysis Closed System Transfer Devices Market Analysis– by Treatment Closed System Transfer Devices Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Closed System Transfer Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Closed System Transfer Devices Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Closed System Transfer Devices Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

