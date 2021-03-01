Motor Driver IC Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts by 2027 – Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Texas Instruments, Allegro Microsystems

Global Motor Driver IC Market – Scope of the Report:

A motor driver IC is an integrated circuit chip, which is used to control motors in autonomous robots. A motor driver IC acts as an interface between the motor and microprocessors in the robot. A majority of microprocessors require low voltage and a small amount of current to operate, whereas motors require relatively high voltage and current to operate. Hence, motor driver ICs are primarily used in autonomous robotics, as current cannot be supplied to the motor from the microprocessor.

The Motor Driver IC Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors including increasing developments in the manufacturing industry. Further, increasing deployments in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry is supplementing the market growth. However, availability of substitutes is impeding the growth of the Motor Driver IC market.

Leading Key Market Players: – Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Texas Instruments, Allegro Microsystems, Dialog Semiconductor PLC,, STMicroelctronics, ON Semiconductor, Rohm Co Ltd,, Fairchild Semiconductor, Semtech Corporation

The Motor Driver IC Market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Studies also show which countries and regions will perform better in the coming years. In addition, the study talks about growth rate, market share and the latest developments in the Motor Driver IC industry around the world. In addition, the special mention of the most important market participants contributes to the importance of the entire market study.

The global motor driver IC market is segmented on the basis of motor type, semiconductor, application. On the basis of motor type, market is segmented as brushed DC motor, brushless DC motor, stepper motor. On the basis of semiconductor, market is segmented as gallium nitrate (GAN), silicon carbide (SIC). On the basis of application, market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, consumer electronics, healthcare, other

Motor Driver IC Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

