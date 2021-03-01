North America Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Is Growing With A CAGR Of 32.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027

MIGS stands for micro invasive glaucoma surgery which is useful in the treatment of glaucoma. It is breakthrough technology in the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma. It is an alternate to the medications given earlier and it also prevents the complications of conventional surgery type. These procedures are used to lower the intra ocular pressure of the eye to prevent the damage of optic nerve. These procedures are safer and have a very rapid recovery time as compared to the conventional surgery type

MIGS devices demand has increased as compared to the precise year with rapid transition from glaucoma medication to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries along with introduction of technological advanced product. In addition demand of MIGS devices has increased because of government initiatives to increase awareness about prevention of blindness. Further inadequate reimbursement scenario is expected to restraint the usage of MIGS devices and is expected to slow down the growth of the MIGS devices market in the forecasted period.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the report are Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis Inc., Allergan, Ellex, Alcon, BVI, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision Inc. and Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.(A subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson Inc.), Microsurgical technology, Molteno Ophthalmic Ltd. ,New world Medical ,Santen Pharmaceutical, Sight Scientific among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is segmented on the basis of product, target, surgery type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into MIGS stents, MIGS shunts and others. MIGS Stents is segment is dominating the market due to the high adoption of MIGS stents in micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) for lowering IOP in difficult-to-treat patients. Further a variety of new glaucoma micro-stents are being manufactured with the usage of various materials.

On the basis of target, the market is segmented into trabecular meshwork, suprachoroidal space subconjunctival filtration and reducing aqueous production. Trabecular meshwork segment is dominating the market as various products available in the market is targeting trabecular meshwork for the glaucoma treatment as trabecular meshwork is one of the main structures of the drainage angle and plays a very crucial role in the drainage of aqueous humor. In the Eye majority of fluid draining out of the eye is via the trabecular meshwork.

On the basis of surgery type, the market is segmented into glaucoma in conjunction with cataract and stand-alone glaucoma. Glaucoma in conjunction with cataract segment is dominating the market due to increasing adoption of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedure conjunction with cataract in the developed and developing countries.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital outpatient departments (HOPD), ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS) and others. Hospital outpatient departments (HOPD) segment is dominating the market as the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedure is an outpatient surgery that normally takes less than 30 minutes and hospital outpatient departments (HOPD) are one of the first contact point and most trustable option for the patients in various countries.

