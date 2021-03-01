News: Europe Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) stands for micro-invasive glaucoma surgery which is useful in the treatment of glaucoma. It is a breakthrough technology in the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma. It is an alternative to the medications given earlier and it also prevents the complications of conventional surgery.

These procedures are used to lower the intraocular pressure of the eye to prevent the damage of the optic nerve. These procedures are safer and have a very rapid recovery time as compared to conventional surgery. The various types of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices that are implanted are shunts and stents to lower the Intraocular Pressure IOP.

Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) is used to treat open-angle glaucoma. Initially, to treat open angle glaucoma (OAG), medication was given that reduced aqueous humor production or increased aqueous humor outflow. For mild to moderate open angle glaucoma (OAG), traditionally pharmacologic and laser treatment was performed.

With the coming of micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) procedures, new options were created for those who were not fit for conventional surgery type. An increase in the population of geriatrics and increasing government initiatives for the prevention of blindness are giving a boost to the market. The rapid transition from glaucoma medication to minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries is creating growth opportunities for the manufacturer of Micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices. However, poor reimbursement facilities act as an obstacle to the market.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the report are Glaukos Corporation, Allergan, Ivantis, Inc., Ellex (Nova Eye Medical), Alcon, BVI, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., MicroSurgical Technology, MOLTENO Ophthalmic Ltd, New World Medical, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sight Sciences among other global or domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 EUROPE MIGS STENTS IN MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 EUROPE MIGS SHUNTS IN MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 EUROPE VASODIALTION DEVICES IN MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 EUROPE FILTRATION DEVICES IN MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: REGIONAL VS COUNTRY MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 8 EUROPE MICRO INVASIVE GLAUCOMA SURGERY (MIGS) DEVICES MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

