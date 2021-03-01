News: Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

The growth of antipsychotic drugs market enhanced by the growing cases of mental illness such as dementia and schizophrenia and rise in research and development activities conducted by many pharmaceuticals’ companies. In addition, increase patient awareness level, advances in the treatment options and adoption of sedentary life-style are some of the impacting factors which are increasing the demand of antipsychotic drugs. Nevertheless, product recalls coupled with shortage of drugs are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Antipsychotic drugs market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, major depression, dementia and others

Based on drug class, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into first generation, second generation, and third generation

Route of administration segment for the antipsychotic drugs market is categorized into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the antipsychotic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the antipsychotic drugs market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Global antipsychotic drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to l antipsychotic drugs market.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the global antipsychotic drugs market are Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Allergan, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Endo International plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Lupin, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, Apotex Inc, Mayne Pharma Group Limited and others.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

