News: Global Glucose Meters Market Rapid Growth, Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2027

Glucose meters market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 16.74 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of glucose testing meters will help in lucrative growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from diabetes across the globe, increasing demand of alcohol with the changing lifestyle of the people, rising obese population with unhealthy eating as well as physical inactivity are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the glucose meters market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, technological advancement and growing research activities which will further boost lucrative opportunities that will lead to the growth of the glucose meters market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Glucose meters market is segmented on the basis of product, type, technique, ergonomics, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product glucose meters market is segmented into continuous glucose monitoring devices, and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems.

On the basis of type, glucose meters market is segmented into photoelectric blood glucose meter, and electrode type blood glucose meter.

Based on technique, glucose meters market is segmented into invasive, and non-invasive.

On the basis of ergonomics, glucose meters market is segmented into wearable, and non-wearable.

Based on application, glucose meters market is segmented into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes.

On the basis of distribution channel, glucose meters market is segmented into institutional sales, and retail sales. Institutional sales have been further segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Retail sales have been further segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the glucose meters market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dexcom, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Lifespan, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Terumo Europe NV, Abbott., Sanofi-Deutschland GmbH, DiaMonTech AG, ACON Laboratories, Inc., AgaMatrix, ARKRAY, Inc., BD, Bionime Corporation., Delta Electronics, Inc., Hainice Medical Inc. U.S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The country section of the glucose meters market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Glucose meters market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to glucose meters market.

