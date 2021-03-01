News: Global Diverticulitis Market Report To Observer Significant Development – Industry Opportunities To 2027

Diverticulitis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases of obesity and drugs intake drives the diverticulitis market. Although the specific reason behind the diverticulitis are smoking cigarettes, lack of exercise, diet high in animal fat and low in fibre and excessive use of certain the medicine such as steroids, opioids and NSAIDs will boost up the diverticulitis market growth. Moreover, continuous clinical trials going on rare disorders and increased demand of drugs for the treatment of digestive disorders will boost up the global diverticulitis market. However, lack of patient awareness in developing countries and stringent FDA guidelines for the approval of new treatment or drugs may hamper the global diverticulitis market.

Diverticulitis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the diverticulitis market is segmented into complicated, uncomplicated and others

On the basis of diagnosis, the diverticulitis market is segmented into imaging test, blood/urine/stool test, liver test and others

On the basis of treatment, the diverticulitis market is segmented into surgery, medication and others. Treatment by surgery includes bowel resection with anastomosis, bowel resection with colostomy and others. Treatment by medication further segmented into pain reliver, antibiotics and others.

Route of administration segment of the diverticulitis market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the diverticulitis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the diverticulitis market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the diverticulitis market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Baxter, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC., Neopharma, Novartis AG, Aurobindo pharma, Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Fresenius Kabi USA, among others.

North America holds the largest market share due to increased incidence of gastrointestinal and digestive disorders. Europe is considered second highest market for diverticulitis due to increase prevalence of obesity in the region and increased geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the diverticulitis market due to high increased alcohol, smoking & fat consumption and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Global diverticulitis market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to diverticulitis market.

