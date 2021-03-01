News: Global Brain Aneurysm Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2027

Brain aneurysm market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases of head injuries and hypertension drives the brain aneurysm market. Although the specific reason behind the brain aneurysm is not known but, due to increased hypertension, cigarette smoking, heavy alcohol consumption and family history with neurological disorders will boost up the brain aneurysm market growth. Moreover, continuous clinical trials going on neurological disorders and increased demand of drugs for the treatment of brain disorders will boost up the global brain aneurysm market. However, lack etiology of the disease and stringent FDA guidelines for the approval of new treatment or drugs may hamper the global brain aneurysm market.

Brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning of brain blood vessels which are filled with blood and causes weakness in the wall of brain blood vessels. This phenomenon also called as intracranial aneurysm or cerebral aneurysm. As the blood passes through the weakened blood vessel, the blood pressure causes a small area to bulge which look like a balloon or berry hanging on a stem. Brain aneurysm can develop in any blood vessels of the body but two most common place are abdominal aorta and brain. Brain aneurysm can be leaky, unruptured or ruptured but the ruptured and leaky vessels are life threating and can causes serious brain haemorrhage and stroke. Symptom of brain aneurysm includes Sudden, extremely severe headache, pain above and behind one eye, dilated pupil, blurred or double vision, seizure, confusion and loss of consciousness.

Leading Key Players:

Brain aneurysm market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

The brain aneurysm market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the brain aneurysm market is segmented into ruptured aneurysm, leaking aneurysm, unruptured aneurysm and others

On the basis of diagnosis, the brain aneurysm market is segmented into CT scan, cerebrospinal fluid test, MRI, cerebral angiogram and others

On the basis of treatment, the brain aneurysm market is segmented surgery, medication and other. Surgery segment further segmented into surgical clipping, endovascular coiling and ventricular or lumbar draining catheters and shunt surgery. Medication segment further divided into pain relievers, calcium channel blockers, vasodilator and anti-seizure drugs.

Route of administration segment of brain aneurysm market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the brain aneurysm market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

North America holds the largest market share due to increased high prevalence of brain disorders. Europe is considered second largest market for brain aneurysm due to increase in awareness about neurological disorders in the region and increased geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the brain aneurysm market due to high prevalence of brain injuries & increased alcohol consumption and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

