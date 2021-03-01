News: Global Dog Food Market 2020 Top Key Players And Industry by End-User Segments Forecast Till 2027

Dog food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The promotion of NGO’s in providing rescue shelters for the stray dogs helps in driving the growth of the dog food market.

The growing demand of better quality food products of the pet owners is likely to accelerate the growth of the dog food market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

With rapid urbanization and high disposable incomes there has been rise in dog ownership rates which also drives the growth for dog food market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Dog food market is segmented on the basis of product, pricing, ingredient, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the dog food market is segmented into dry dog food, dog treats and wet dog food.

Dog food market has also been segmented based on the pricing into premium products and mass products.

Based on ingredient, the dog food market is segmented into animal derived and plant derived.

Based on application, the dog food market is segmented into adult dog and puppy.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the dog food market report are General Mills Inc, Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., Mars, ALPO, Blue Ridge Naturals, Health Extension among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the dog food market due to the wide range of dog food products, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the growing income and pricing with value for money.

The country section of the dog food market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition

Dog food market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dog food market.

