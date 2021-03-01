Transcritical CO2 Market: Detailed Segmentation and Forecast | Global Leading Profiles- Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Dorin S.p.A

The credible Transcritical CO2 Market report gives systematic investment analysis which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops the strategies to raise return on investment (ROI). This global market research report presents complete overview of the market where it covers various aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. With this market report, information about all the above-mentioned factors can be obtained by using actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Global Transcritical CO2 Industry document lends a hand to stay up-to-date about the whole market and also brings into light holistic view of the market.

Global Transcritical CO2 Market, By End User (Retail, Household Appliances, Marine, Food Processing Industries, Transportation, Ice Skating Rinks, and Others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Transcritical CO2 systems and compressors use CO2 as a working fluid and these systems found various applications. For instance, it has been used as compressors in household appliances. Further, it is used in retail segments such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. In this the heat rejection happens at the pressure and temperature above the critical point in fluid region and so the process is called cooling process and the heat exchanger is called gas cooler. It has various properties which include low GWP value in comparison to other refrigerants, can be used for low and medium temperature applications, zero ODP, allows heat rejection, can be used in all environmental conditions. Due to the usage of transcritical CO2 systems, the depletion of ozone layer and the harmful effects on the environment has been reduced and also is cost effective.

Global transcritical CO2 market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 9.34% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, SCM Frigo S.p.A, Emerson Electric Co., Danfoss A/S, Dorin S.p.A, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Bitzer SE, LMP Systems, MAYEKAWA MFG. CO., LTD., Henry Group Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Carel Industries S.p.A, Parker Hannifin Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hussmann Corporation, Kysor Warren Corp., LU-VE S.p.A, ALFA LAVAL, Ritchie Engineering Co., Inc., Thermal Transfer Technology Limited and other.

In February 2016, Carel Industries S.P.A, with Bitzer SE and Christof Fischer, had developed a transcritical CO2 compressor rack for Rottenburg training center, which is energy efficient portfolio.

In February 2016, Hillphoenix launched AdvansorFlex refrigeration system, which is to be used as a centralized refrigeration system for retailers of all scales, and can be used as multiple units in distributed system and as a single unit in centralized system.

The transcritical CO2 market is segmented into End User.

On the basis of end-user type, the market is segmented into retail, household appliances, marine, food processing industries, transportation, ice skating rinks, and others. Retail is further sub-segmented into super market and hyper market. In October 2018, the DANFOSS A/S had launched liquid ejector which is to be used in optimizing and improving transcritical CO2 booster.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Based on regions, the Transcritical CO2 Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Transcritical CO2 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Transcritical CO2 Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Transcritical CO2 Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Transcritical CO2 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Transcritical CO2 Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

