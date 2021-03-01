Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2026

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.
Drug Discovery Informatics market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.
Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.
Report synopsis
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Drug Discovery Informatics market.
Segmentation: `Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market
By Function
(Sequencing & Target Data Analysis, Docking, Molecular Modelling, Libraries & Database Preparation, Other Functions),
Solutions
(Software, Services),
End- User
(Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users),
Product
(Discovery Informatics, Development Informatics),
Mode
(In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Accenture announced the launch of their open partner ecosystem whose main aim is to help the software vendors and life sciences companies so that they can do drug discovery. It will help the companies to improve their efficiency and productivity. This will also give the access to the researchers to do genomics data analysis, biological data storage, biological registration etc.
- In February 2018, Certara announced the launch of their new informatics platform version 10 of D360™. It is a visualize solution which will be used in cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources which help the researcher to decide whether it is useful or not. This will help the researcher in quick decision making. It also has new presentation capability that will simply convert raw data into the sample view.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.
- Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market
Market Restraints:
- High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market
- Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
