Global Clinical Data Exchange Market 2021 : Recent Trends, Top Performing Regions, Growth Forecast with Key Vendors Data||Players-Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM

Global clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

Clinical Data Exchange market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Accumen announced that they had acquired Halfpenny Technologies, Inc. This acquisition will lead to addition of enhanced capabilities to the combined enterprise, helping provide better quality of performance and operational capabilities. This will lead to delivery of next generation of health care services and solution

In September 2018, Da Vinci Project was formed with the combination of more than twenty healthcare organizations. The project will be focused on utilizing Health Level Seven International’s “HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)” for improving the quality of data-communication for value-based care arrangement

Market Drivers

Increasing utilization of blockchain technology from the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit drugs floating in the market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Requirement for better secured storage solutions also acts as a market driver

Enhanced levels of support being provided by various government authorities to improve the availability of infrastructure for deployment of advanced technologies will also uplift the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack in the awareness and infrastructure availability in various developing regions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the data’s privacy amid high volume of data thefts will also hamper the market growth

Requirement of large-scale investments and expenditure for establishment of infrastructure and other resources for successful operations of clinical data exchange is another factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Clinical Data Exchange Market

By Component

Enterprise Master Person Index (EMPI)

Healthcare Provider Directory (HPD)

Record Locator Service (RLS)

Clinical Data Repository

Others

By Implementation Model

Centralized/Consolidated Model

Decentralized/Federated Models

Hybrid Model

By Setup Type

Private

Public

By Exchange Type

Direct Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

By Application

Internal Interfacing

Secure Messaging

Work Flow Management

Web Portal Development

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Public Health Agencies

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Clinical Data Exchange market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Clinical Data Exchange market

