Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2026||Players-GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd

Global body composition analyzers market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

With the reliable Body Composition Analyzers market report, the chances of loss can be reduced to a large extent. Before launching a product, potential problems can be identified and accordingly the solutions can be determined where the market report comes into picture. The research carried out after the launch of a new product can help to find loopholes and devise plans to counter that loss and increase the profits. Body Composition Analyzers market research report needs to be adapted as they indicate research on a continual basis, which helps to keep up with the latest market trends and gain a competitive edge in the business market.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are COSMED srl, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare, Inc., beurer, LAICA S.p.A, AKERN SRL, ImpediMed Ltd and ImpediMed Inc. and others.

Segmentation: Global Body Composition Analyzers Market

Global body composition analyzers market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, compartment model type and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bio impedance analyzers (BIA), skinfold caliper, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), air displacement plethysmography (ADP), others.

On the basis of compartment model type, the market is segmented into two-compartment model, three-compartment model, multi-compartment model. In May 2017, Tanita introduced the ultimate medical-grade scale for residential use which scans and examines 26 body features from body fact, weight, muscle mass, metabolic age, BMI (Body Mass Index) and body water. Tanita’s latest RD-545 scale with its unique technology offers advantage to the body builders, top athletes, and fitness enthusiasts analyse their body.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, health fitness club, academy, others. In November 2017, InBody has launched its first fitness wearable in the brand name of InBodyBAND. This product launch will increase the company’s product portfolio.



Recent Developments:

In September 2017, Bodystat has launched Bodystat 1500 Touch. This device was launched in the UK. This device offers measurements of body composition and hydration. This product launch will increase the company’s product line.

In February 2013, GE Healthcare has collaborated with Complete Medical Services (USA) to promote the new Lunar Prodigy bone density systems to the primary care USA medical market. This collaboration will help GE Healthcare to generate more revenue from the U.S. market.

