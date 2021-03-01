Global Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System Market 2020: Competitive Landscape, Market Segmentation and Market Growth Analysis 2026

Global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in technology and emergence in availability of products through several distribution channel majorly e-commerce.

With the reliable Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System market report, the chances of loss can be reduced to a large extent. Before launching a product, potential problems can be identified and accordingly the solutions can be determined where the market report comes into picture. The research carried out after the launch of a new product can help to find loopholes and devise plans to counter that loss and increase the profits. Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System market research report needs to be adapted as they indicate research on a continual basis, which helps to keep up with the latest market trends and gain a competitive edge in the business market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are WELLSENSE; XSENSOR; Early Sense; Tekscan, Inc.; SENSING TEX, SL; Motorola Mobility LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Qingdao Hisense Trade and Buslness Co.,Ltd; VTech Communications, Inc.; Nanit; iBaby Labs, Inc.; Emfit Ltd; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Eight Sleep; Withings; Apple Inc.; Sleep Number Corporation; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SensorCare.

Market Drivers

Increasing expenditure incurred by various manufacturers and in the overall healthcare industry for the development and provision of enhanced services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the geriatric population group resulting in increased adoption of these products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing preference for unobtrusive monitoring systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the focus on prevention of disorders associated with pressures along with growing focus on prevention of injuries associated with falling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Inadequate knowledge regarding the usage and development of these devices from the various developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Resistance in acceptance of these advanced products and technologies is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Eight Sleep announced the launch of their latest product innovation branded as “the Pod” described as a high-tech bed for providing individuals much required sleep. The product provides regulation of temperature, tracking, can be equipped with smart home technology and helps individuals coach to sleep. The product is integrated with artificial intelligence which tracks and integrates the solutions with sleeping patterns of individuals.

In May 2017, Apple Inc. announced that they had acquired Beddit, with the company providing sleep-tracking devices and services that can be utilized in iOS and Apple Watch. The flagship product of the company is their “Beddit 3 Sleep Monitor” which does not require the user to wear the device, rather it is just inserted below the sheet on the bed and the nocturnal movements of individuals are tracked through ballistocardiography. This acquisition is a strategic step by Apple to promote/enhance their services and expanding the product offerings especially for sleep-tracking.

Segmentation: Global Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System Market

By Type

Baby Monitor Sensor Wearables

Pressure Ulcer

Elderly Monitor Fall Prevention

Sleep Monitor

By End-Users

Home Care

Hospitals

Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report Current and future of global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

