Connected Motorcycle Market 2020 Future Trends and Best Regions to Focus Globally – Forecast to 2027|Top Companies – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems Ltd, Vodafone Limited, BMW AG, TE Connectivity

Connected motorcycle market is expected to reach USD 883.30 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 47.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on connected motorcycle market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the connected motorcycle market report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Starcom Systems Ltd, Vodafone Limited, BMW AG, TE Connectivity., Panasonic Corporation, Aeris., KPIT, Autotalks Ltd., DXC Technology Company, FACOMSA, Kawasaki Motors Europe N.V., Embien Technologies India Pvt Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Telefónica S.A, Cubic Telecom Ltd., e-Novia S.p.A., Triumph Motorcycles, HARMAN International., Zero Motorocycles, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Connected motorcycle market is segmented on the basis of calling service, service, hardware, communication type, network type, propulsion type, technology, service provider and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Connected motorcycle market on the basis of calling service has been segmented as emergency call (ECALL), breakdown call (BCALL), and information call (ICALL).

• Based on service, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into driver assistance, infotainment, safety, vehicle management & telematics, and insurance. Driver assistance has been further segmented into traffic light violation warning, in-vehicle signage, lane change warning, green light optimized speed advisory (GLOSA), and traffic jam warning. Infotainment has been further segmented into music controls, calls and messages, and turn-by-turn navigation. Safety has been further segmented into left turn assist, motorcycle approach warning/indication, overtake warning, and emergency electronic brake light. Vehicle management & telematics have been further segmented into battery status, stolen vehicle tracking, and diagnostics.

• On the basis of hardware, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into embedded, and tethered.

• On the basis of communication type, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into V2V, and V2I.

• Based on network type, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into cellular V2X (C-V2X), and dedicated short range communication (DSRC).

• On the basis of propulsion type, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into electric engine, and internal combustion engine.

• Based on technology, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into ride sharing data, navigation, and charging.

• On the basis of service provider, connected motorcycle market has been segmented into third-party, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

• Connected motorcycle has also been segmented on the basis of end user into private, and commercial.

Based on regions, the Connected Motorcycle Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Connected Motorcycle market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Connected Motorcycle Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Connected Motorcycle

Chapter 4: Presenting Connected Motorcycle Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Connected Motorcycle market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

