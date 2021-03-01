Virtual Classroom Market 2020| Industry Size, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Virtual Classroom Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Virtual Classroom industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Virtual Classroom Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global virtual classroom market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for connected devices is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Virtual classroom is a classroom where teachers and students get online learning environment so that they can interact with each other. Here they can see and discuss any presentations, can do video conferencing, web-based Voice over IP, live streaming etc. This classroom allows the multiple users to get connected with each other at the same time anywhere. Increasing prevalence for personalized learning experiences is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence for personalized learning experiences is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in AR/VR technologies is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints:

Less availability of resources and base in the industries is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the AR/VR devices is another factor restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Virtual Classroom Market

By Component Solutions Hardware Services

By Solutions Content Management Device Management Unified Communications and Collaboration Security Analytics and Data Visualization

By Hardware Interactive Whiteboards Mobile Computing Devices Virtual Reality Devices Interactive Displays and Projectors Security and Video Cameras Others

By Service Professional Services Training and Consulting Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services

By Deployment Mode Cloud On- Premises

By User Type Academic Institutions K-12 Higher Education Corporates Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and Ecommerce Telecommunications and It Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Manufacturing Government and Public Sector Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Sikshana Foundation along with Dell and Karnataka Government announced the launch of their new Sikshana’s Technology in Education Program so that they can encourage the schools to adopt new technologies in teaching. Dell also gifted laptops to the schools so that they can train their students and teachers. The main aim is to help the underprivileged children so that they can adopt these new technologies.

In July 2018, University of Phoenix announced that they have partnered with Blackboard so that they can provide university Blackboard Learn with the Ultra experience which is next- generation learning management system. It also help the students and faculty to get information with mobile-first design that is connected to the university’s technology ecosystem.

Competitive Analysis

Global virtual classroom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virtual classroom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the virtual classroom market are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Major Highlights of Virtual Classroom market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Virtual Classroom market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Virtual Classroom market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Virtual Classroom market.

