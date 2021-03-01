Coffee Pouch Market to witness high growth by 2027 |Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors: | Amcor, WestRock, Bemis

“

The report titled Global Coffee Pouch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Coffee Pouch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Coffee Pouch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Coffee Pouch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coffee Pouch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coffee Pouch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coffee Pouch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coffee Pouch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coffee Pouch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coffee Pouch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coffee Pouch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coffee Pouch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Amcor, WestRock, Bemis, Mondi, DS Smith, ProAmpac, Graham Packaging, Pacific Bag, Crown Holdings, Goglio, Novolex Holdings, Sonoco Products, Co Pack, Sixto Packaging, PBFY Flexible Packaging, Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials, Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products, Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company, Qingdao Dejili Packing Material, Shenzhen Packmate Packaging

Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 100 gms

100 to 250 gms

250 to 500 gms

Above 500 gms



Market Segmentation by Application: Coffee Shop

Instant Coffee

Other



The Coffee Pouch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coffee Pouch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coffee Pouch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coffee Pouch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coffee Pouch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coffee Pouch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coffee Pouch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coffee Pouch market?

Table of Contents:

1 Coffee Pouch Market Overview

1.1 Coffee Pouch Product Overview

1.2 Coffee Pouch Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Up to 100 gms

1.2.2 100 to 250 gms

1.2.3 250 to 500 gms

1.2.4 Above 500 gms

1.3 Global Coffee Pouch Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Coffee Pouch Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Coffee Pouch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Coffee Pouch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Coffee Pouch Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Coffee Pouch Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Coffee Pouch Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Coffee Pouch Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Coffee Pouch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Coffee Pouch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Coffee Pouch Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coffee Pouch Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Coffee Pouch as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Pouch Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Coffee Pouch Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Coffee Pouch Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Coffee Pouch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Coffee Pouch Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Coffee Pouch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Coffee Pouch by Application

4.1 Coffee Pouch Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coffee Shop

4.1.2 Instant Coffee

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Coffee Pouch Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Coffee Pouch Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Coffee Pouch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Coffee Pouch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Coffee Pouch by Country

5.1 North America Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Coffee Pouch by Country

6.1 Europe Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Coffee Pouch by Country

8.1 Latin America Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pouch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Coffee Pouch Business

10.1 Amcor

10.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amcor Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Amcor Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Amcor Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

10.2 WestRock

10.2.1 WestRock Corporation Information

10.2.2 WestRock Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 WestRock Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Amcor Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.2.5 WestRock Recent Development

10.3 Bemis

10.3.1 Bemis Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bemis Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bemis Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bemis Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.3.5 Bemis Recent Development

10.4 Mondi

10.4.1 Mondi Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mondi Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mondi Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mondi Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.4.5 Mondi Recent Development

10.5 DS Smith

10.5.1 DS Smith Corporation Information

10.5.2 DS Smith Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DS Smith Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DS Smith Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.5.5 DS Smith Recent Development

10.6 ProAmpac

10.6.1 ProAmpac Corporation Information

10.6.2 ProAmpac Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ProAmpac Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ProAmpac Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.6.5 ProAmpac Recent Development

10.7 Graham Packaging

10.7.1 Graham Packaging Corporation Information

10.7.2 Graham Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Graham Packaging Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Graham Packaging Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.7.5 Graham Packaging Recent Development

10.8 Pacific Bag

10.8.1 Pacific Bag Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pacific Bag Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pacific Bag Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pacific Bag Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.8.5 Pacific Bag Recent Development

10.9 Crown Holdings

10.9.1 Crown Holdings Corporation Information

10.9.2 Crown Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Crown Holdings Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Crown Holdings Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.9.5 Crown Holdings Recent Development

10.10 Goglio

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Coffee Pouch Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Goglio Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Goglio Recent Development

10.11 Novolex Holdings

10.11.1 Novolex Holdings Corporation Information

10.11.2 Novolex Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Novolex Holdings Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Novolex Holdings Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.11.5 Novolex Holdings Recent Development

10.12 Sonoco Products

10.12.1 Sonoco Products Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sonoco Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Sonoco Products Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Sonoco Products Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.12.5 Sonoco Products Recent Development

10.13 Co Pack

10.13.1 Co Pack Corporation Information

10.13.2 Co Pack Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Co Pack Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Co Pack Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.13.5 Co Pack Recent Development

10.14 Sixto Packaging

10.14.1 Sixto Packaging Corporation Information

10.14.2 Sixto Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Sixto Packaging Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Sixto Packaging Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.14.5 Sixto Packaging Recent Development

10.15 PBFY Flexible Packaging

10.15.1 PBFY Flexible Packaging Corporation Information

10.15.2 PBFY Flexible Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 PBFY Flexible Packaging Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 PBFY Flexible Packaging Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.15.5 PBFY Flexible Packaging Recent Development

10.16 Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials

10.16.1 Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.16.5 Dongguan Min Lee Packaging Materials Recent Development

10.17 Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products

10.17.1 Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Corporation Information

10.17.2 Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.17.5 Color Hoyo Paper & Plastic Products Recent Development

10.18 Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company

10.18.1 Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.18.5 Dongguan Jmei Packaging Company Recent Development

10.19 Qingdao Dejili Packing Material

10.19.1 Qingdao Dejili Packing Material Corporation Information

10.19.2 Qingdao Dejili Packing Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Qingdao Dejili Packing Material Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Qingdao Dejili Packing Material Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.19.5 Qingdao Dejili Packing Material Recent Development

10.20 Shenzhen Packmate Packaging

10.20.1 Shenzhen Packmate Packaging Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shenzhen Packmate Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Shenzhen Packmate Packaging Coffee Pouch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Shenzhen Packmate Packaging Coffee Pouch Products Offered

10.20.5 Shenzhen Packmate Packaging Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Coffee Pouch Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Coffee Pouch Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Coffee Pouch Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Coffee Pouch Distributors

12.3 Coffee Pouch Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”