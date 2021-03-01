High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2030 | Hamilton Medical, CR BARD Inc., Vapotherm Inc.

A recent report published by Future Market Insights on the high flow nasal cannula market includes global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics and Covid-19 crisis impact analysis. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Component

Air/Oxygen Blender

Active Humidifier

Nasal Cannulas

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Consumables

Medical Application

Acute Respiratory Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Bronchiectasis

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Sleep Apnea

Acute Heart Failure

Others

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Homecare Setting

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report starts with the executive summary of the high flow nasal cannula market, which includes a snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes supply-side and demand-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed segmentation of the high flow nasal cannula market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basics about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to types of high flow nasal cannula products and their features are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides the trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factor

This section includes the strategies being adopted by key market participants and their success formulae.

Chapter 05 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Demand Analysis Volume (Mn Units) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period. It encompasses detailed analysis of the historical high flow nasal cannula market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market – Pricing Analysis

This chapter throws light on pricing break-up, both – at the manufacturer level and distributor level. The average pricing benchmark that has been set is also looked into.

Chapter 07 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This chapter emphasizes on historical, current, and future market value for high flow nasal cannula. The readers would also find Y-o-Y growth trend analysis along with absolute $ opportunity analysis pertaining to high flow nasal cannula market.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis that comprises current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast, and projected recovery quarter. In addition, it includes drivers and restraints of the market. Plus, there are macroeconomic factors and various opportunities listed for the high flow nasal cannula market.

Chapter 9 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Component

Based on component, the market is segmented into air/oxygen blender, active humidifier, nasal cannulas, heated inspiratory circuit, and consumables. In this chapter, readers can find information about Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on component.

Chapter 10 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

Based on application, the market spans acute respiratory failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, carbon monoxide toxicity, sleep apnea, acute heart failure, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on application.

Chapter 11 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

Based on end user, the market comprises hospitals, specialty clinics, long-term care centers, ambulatory care centers, and homecare setting. In this chapter, readers can understand the Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness based on end user.

Chapter 12 – Global High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of North America’s market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on the components, application, end user, and countries in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 15 – Europe High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Europe’s market based on its end users in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of South Asia’s market based on its end-users in several countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the rest of South Asia are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – East Asia High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, China, Japan, and South Korea are the prominent countries that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the high flow nasal cannula market during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 18 – Oceania High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section highlights the growth prospects of the market for Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 20 – Key and Emerging Countries High Flow Nasal cannula Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about the way the market will grow in the in the emerging economies as well as the key players in the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis, and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key player operating in high flow nasal cannula market.

Chapter 22 – Competitive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the high flow nasal cannula market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured are CR BARD Inc. (U. S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), Vapotherm Inc. (U. S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U. S.), Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan), TNI Medical AG (Germany), ResMed Corporation (U. S.), Smiths Medical (U. S.), MEK-ICS Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland), Flexicare Medical Limited (U. K.), and Others.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the high flow nasal cannula market.

