Adhesives and Sealants Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2026

“The global Adhesives and Sealants Market report by wide-ranging study of the Adhesives and Sealants industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Adhesives and Sealants industry report. The Adhesives and Sealants market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Adhesives and Sealants industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Adhesives and Sealants market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.
Snapshot
The global Adhesives & Sealants market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Adhesives & Sealants by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Water-Based Adhesives
Solvent-Based Adhesives
Hot-Melt Adhesives
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG & Company
Bostik SA
Sika AG
3M Company
Illinois Tool Works Corporation
Avery Dennison Corporation
DAP Products
Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC
Franklin International
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Paper & Packaging
Building & Construction
Woodworking
Transportation
Consumer Adhesives
Leather & Footwear
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Each company covered in the Adhesives and Sealants market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Adhesives and Sealants industry verticals is covered in the report.
Some of the key information covered in the Adhesives and Sealants market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Adhesives and Sealants market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Adhesives and Sealants market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.
The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Adhesives and Sealants market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Adhesives and Sealants report, get in touch with arcognizance.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview
1.1 Adhesives & Sealants Industry
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Adhesives & Sealants
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Adhesives & Sealants
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Adhesives & Sealants
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million
1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact
1.3 Cost Analysis
Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
Chapter Three: Adhesives & Sealants Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Water-Based Adhesives
Table Major Company List of Water-Based Adhesives
3.1.2 Solvent-Based Adhesives
Table Major Company List of Solvent-Based Adhesives
3.1.3 Hot-Melt Adhesives
Table Major Company List of Hot-Melt Adhesives
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume
Chapter Four: Major Companies List
4.1 H.B. Fuller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 H.B. Fuller Profile
Table H.B. Fuller Overview List
4.1.2 H.B. Fuller Products & Services
4.1.3 H.B. Fuller Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of H.B. Fuller (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Henkel AG & Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Henkel AG & Company Profile
Table Henkel AG & Company Overview List
4.2.2 Henkel AG & Company Products & Services
4.2.3 Henkel AG & Company Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Henkel AG & Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Bostik SA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Bostik SA Profile
Table Bostik SA Overview List
4.3.2 Bostik SA Products & Services
4.3.3 Bostik SA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bostik SA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Sika AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Sika AG Profile
Table Sika AG Overview List
4.4.2 Sika AG Products & Services
4.4.3 Sika AG Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sika AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 3M Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 3M Company Profile
Table 3M Company Overview List
4.5.2 3M Company Products & Services
4.5.3 3M Company Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of 3M Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Illinois Tool Works Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Profile
Table Illinois Tool Works Corporation Overview List
4.6.2 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Products & Services
4.6.3 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Illinois Tool Works Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Avery Dennison Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Profile
Table Avery Dennison Corporation Overview List
4.7.2 Avery Dennison Corporation Products & Services
4.7.3 Avery Dennison Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Avery Dennison Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 DAP Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 DAP Products Profile
Table DAP Products Overview List
4.8.2 DAP Products Products & Services
4.8.3 DAP Products Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DAP Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Profile
Table Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Overview List
4.9.2 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Products & Services
4.9.3 Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Royal Adhesives & Sealants, LLC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Franklin International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Franklin International Profile
Table Franklin International Overview List
4.10.2 Franklin International Products & Services
4.10.3 Franklin International Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Franklin International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Chapter Five: Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Adhesives & Sealants Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Adhesives & Sealants MMarket Concentration, in 2020
Figure South America Adhesives & Sealants Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Concentration, in 2020
Chapter Six: Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Paper & Packaging
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Paper & Packaging, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Paper & Packaging, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Building & Construction
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Building & Construction, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Building & Construction, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Woodworking
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Woodworking, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Woodworking, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Transportation
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Transportation, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Transportation, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Consumer Adhesives
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Consumer Adhesives, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Consumer Adhesives, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Leather & Footwear
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Leather & Footwear, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Leather & Footwear, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.7 Demand in Others
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Adhesives & Sealants Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Adhesives & Sealants Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million
Table Adhesives & Sealants Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Adhesives & Sealants Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume
6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand
Chapter Seven: Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Adhesives & Sealants Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Adhesives & Sealants Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure South America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Adhesives & Sealants Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million
Table Adhesives & Sealants Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume
Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion
