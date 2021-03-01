Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Covid-19 Impact | Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players 2026

“ The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market report by wide-ranging study of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry report. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.

Snapshot

Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Civilian UAV

Consumer UAV

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

PARROT

3D Robotics

Yamaha

Microdrones

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Aeryon

CybAero

DJI

XAIRCRAFT

Ehang

ZERO TECH

TXA

Ewatt

Jinhua

Zhongke

Aite

Hanhe

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Aerial Entertainment

Geological Prospecting

Agricultural Field

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Each company covered in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry verticals is covered in the report.

Some of the key information covered in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.

The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle report, get in touch with arcognizance.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Industry Overview

1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter Three: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Civilian UAV

Table Major Company List of Civilian UAV

3.1.2 Consumer UAV

Table Major Company List of Consumer UAV

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

Chapter Four: Major Companies List

4.1 PARROT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 PARROT Profile

Table PARROT Overview List

4.1.2 PARROT Products & Services

4.1.3 PARROT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PARROT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 3D Robotics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 3D Robotics Profile

Table 3D Robotics Overview List

4.2.2 3D Robotics Products & Services

4.2.3 3D Robotics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of 3D Robotics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Yamaha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Yamaha Profile

Table Yamaha Overview List

4.3.2 Yamaha Products & Services

4.3.3 Yamaha Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Yamaha (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Microdrones (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Microdrones Profile

Table Microdrones Overview List

4.4.2 Microdrones Products & Services

4.4.3 Microdrones Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Microdrones (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Alpha Unmanned Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Profile

Table Alpha Unmanned Systems Overview List

4.5.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Products & Services

4.5.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alpha Unmanned Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Aeryon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Aeryon Profile

Table Aeryon Overview List

4.6.2 Aeryon Products & Services

4.6.3 Aeryon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aeryon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 CybAero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 CybAero Profile

Table CybAero Overview List

4.7.2 CybAero Products & Services

4.7.3 CybAero Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CybAero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 DJI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 DJI Profile

Table DJI Overview List

4.8.2 DJI Products & Services

4.8.3 DJI Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DJI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 XAIRCRAFT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 XAIRCRAFT Profile

Table XAIRCRAFT Overview List

4.9.2 XAIRCRAFT Products & Services

4.9.3 XAIRCRAFT Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of XAIRCRAFT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Ehang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Ehang Profile

Table Ehang Overview List

4.10.2 Ehang Products & Services

4.10.3 Ehang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ehang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 ZERO TECH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 ZERO TECH Profile

Table ZERO TECH Overview List

4.11.2 ZERO TECH Products & Services

4.11.3 ZERO TECH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ZERO TECH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 TXA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 TXA Profile

Table TXA Overview List

4.12.2 TXA Products & Services

4.12.3 TXA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TXA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Ewatt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Ewatt Profile

Table Ewatt Overview List

4.13.2 Ewatt Products & Services

4.13.3 Ewatt Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ewatt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Jinhua (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Jinhua Profile

Table Jinhua Overview List

4.14.2 Jinhua Products & Services

4.14.3 Jinhua Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jinhua (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Zhongke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Zhongke Profile

Table Zhongke Overview List

4.15.2 Zhongke Products & Services

4.15.3 Zhongke Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zhongke (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Aite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Aite Profile

Table Aite Overview List

4.16.2 Aite Products & Services

4.16.3 Aite Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aite (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Hanhe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Hanhe Profile

Table Hanhe Overview List

4.17.2 Hanhe Products & Services

4.17.3 Hanhe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hanhe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

Chapter Five: Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration, in 2020

Chapter Six: Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Aerial Entertainment

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Aerial Entertainment, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Aerial Entertainment, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Geological Prospecting

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Geological Prospecting, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Geological Prospecting, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Agricultural Field

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Agricultural Field, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Agricultural Field, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

Chapter Seven: Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion

