Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Covid-19 Impact | Analysis by Current Industry Status & Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players 2026

“The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market report by wide-ranging study of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry report. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.
Snapshot
Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.
The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Civilian UAV
Consumer UAV
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
PARROT
3D Robotics
Yamaha
Microdrones
Alpha Unmanned Systems
Aeryon
CybAero
DJI
XAIRCRAFT
Ehang
ZERO TECH
TXA
Ewatt
Jinhua
Zhongke
Aite
Hanhe
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Aerial Entertainment
Geological Prospecting
Agricultural Field
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Each company covered in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Unmanned Aerial Vehicle industry verticals is covered in the report.
Some of the key information covered in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.
The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle report, get in touch with arcognizance.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview
1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million
1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact
1.3 Cost Analysis
Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
Chapter Three: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Civilian UAV
Table Major Company List of Civilian UAV
3.1.2 Consumer UAV
Table Major Company List of Consumer UAV
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume
Chapter Four: Major Companies List
4.1 PARROT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 PARROT Profile
Table PARROT Overview List
4.1.2 PARROT Products & Services
4.1.3 PARROT Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PARROT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 3D Robotics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 3D Robotics Profile
Table 3D Robotics Overview List
4.2.2 3D Robotics Products & Services
4.2.3 3D Robotics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of 3D Robotics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Yamaha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Yamaha Profile
Table Yamaha Overview List
4.3.2 Yamaha Products & Services
4.3.3 Yamaha Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yamaha (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Microdrones (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Microdrones Profile
Table Microdrones Overview List
4.4.2 Microdrones Products & Services
4.4.3 Microdrones Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Microdrones (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Alpha Unmanned Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Profile
Table Alpha Unmanned Systems Overview List
4.5.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Products & Services
4.5.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Alpha Unmanned Systems (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Aeryon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Aeryon Profile
Table Aeryon Overview List
4.6.2 Aeryon Products & Services
4.6.3 Aeryon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aeryon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 CybAero (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 CybAero Profile
Table CybAero Overview List
4.7.2 CybAero Products & Services
4.7.3 CybAero Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CybAero (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 DJI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 DJI Profile
Table DJI Overview List
4.8.2 DJI Products & Services
4.8.3 DJI Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DJI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 XAIRCRAFT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 XAIRCRAFT Profile
Table XAIRCRAFT Overview List
4.9.2 XAIRCRAFT Products & Services
4.9.3 XAIRCRAFT Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of XAIRCRAFT (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Ehang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Ehang Profile
Table Ehang Overview List
4.10.2 Ehang Products & Services
4.10.3 Ehang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ehang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 ZERO TECH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 ZERO TECH Profile
Table ZERO TECH Overview List
4.11.2 ZERO TECH Products & Services
4.11.3 ZERO TECH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ZERO TECH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 TXA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 TXA Profile
Table TXA Overview List
4.12.2 TXA Products & Services
4.12.3 TXA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TXA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Ewatt (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Ewatt Profile
Table Ewatt Overview List
4.13.2 Ewatt Products & Services
4.13.3 Ewatt Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ewatt (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Jinhua (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Jinhua Profile
Table Jinhua Overview List
4.14.2 Jinhua Products & Services
4.14.3 Jinhua Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jinhua (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Zhongke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Zhongke Profile
Table Zhongke Overview List
4.15.2 Zhongke Products & Services
4.15.3 Zhongke Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zhongke (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Aite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Aite Profile
Table Aite Overview List
4.16.2 Aite Products & Services
4.16.3 Aite Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aite (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Hanhe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Hanhe Profile
Table Hanhe Overview List
4.17.2 Hanhe Products & Services
4.17.3 Hanhe Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hanhe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
Chapter Five: Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle MMarket Concentration, in 2020
Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Concentration, in 2020
Chapter Six: Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Aerial Entertainment
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Aerial Entertainment, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Aerial Entertainment, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Geological Prospecting
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Geological Prospecting, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Geological Prospecting, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Agricultural Field
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Agricultural Field, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Agricultural Field, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume
6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand
Chapter Seven: Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million
Table Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume
Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion
