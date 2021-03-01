Aramid Fiber Market, SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by Top Companies, Future Challenges, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2026

“The global Aramid Fiber Market report by wide-ranging study of the Aramid Fiber industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the drivers, challenges and trend. Furthermore, the future projection for the forecast period is also covered within the global Aramid Fiber industry report. The Aramid Fiber market segmentation provides the customer a comprehensive overview of the overall Aramid Fiber industry, assisting them in making informed decisions through key insights into the Aramid Fiber market. The segmentation is done on the basis of product, region, and application.
Snapshot
Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “”aromatic polyamide””. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.
The global Aramid Fiber market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2016-2020 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2021 with a CAGR xx% from 2021 to 2026. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Aramid Fiber by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Para-aramid fibers
Meta-aramid fibers
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Dupont
Teijin
JSC Kamenskvolokno
Kolon
Hyosung
Huvis
TAYHO
Bluestar
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Guangdong Charming
Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical
Zhaoda Specially Fiber
SRO
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Body Armor & Helmet
Aerospace Materials
Sports Materials
Tire
High Strength Rope
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Each company covered in the Aramid Fiber market report includes a detailed company profile as well as their latest updates such as new product development, expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. The performance of each player in all Aramid Fiber industry verticals is covered in the report.
Some of the key information covered in the Aramid Fiber market report includes the market size, share for the segments, and the revenue generation in the market that includes the cost and profit statistics. This overall market outlook is the mainstay of the global Aramid Fiber market report. The report does not shy away from going the extra mile for the customers by providing them with all the latest developments in the Aramid Fiber market such as the news, updates, latest surveys conducted, as well as the substantial amount of statistics in tabular and graphical formats.
The report concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis to sum up the information covered in the global Aramid Fiber market report, making it easier for the customers to plan their activities accordingly and experience great success in their endeavors. For more information on the Aramid Fiber report, get in touch with arcognizance.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview
1.1 Aramid Fiber Industry
Figure Aramid Fiber Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Aramid Fiber
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Aramid Fiber
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Aramid Fiber
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million
1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact
1.3 Cost Analysis
Chapter Two: Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
Chapter Three: Aramid Fiber Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Para-aramid fibers
Table Major Company List of Para-aramid fibers
3.1.2 Meta-aramid fibers
Table Major Company List of Meta-aramid fibers
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Aramid Fiber Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Aramid Fiber Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume
Chapter Four: Major Companies List
4.1 Dupont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Dupont Profile
Table Dupont Overview List
4.1.2 Dupont Products & Services
4.1.3 Dupont Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dupont (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Teijin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Teijin Profile
Table Teijin Overview List
4.2.2 Teijin Products & Services
4.2.3 Teijin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Teijin (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 JSC Kamenskvolokno Profile
Table JSC Kamenskvolokno Overview List
4.3.2 JSC Kamenskvolokno Products & Services
4.3.3 JSC Kamenskvolokno Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of JSC Kamenskvolokno (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Kolon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Kolon Profile
Table Kolon Overview List
4.4.2 Kolon Products & Services
4.4.3 Kolon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kolon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Hyosung (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Hyosung Profile
Table Hyosung Overview List
4.5.2 Hyosung Products & Services
4.5.3 Hyosung Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hyosung (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Huvis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Huvis Profile
Table Huvis Overview List
4.6.2 Huvis Products & Services
4.6.3 Huvis Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huvis (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 TAYHO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 TAYHO Profile
Table TAYHO Overview List
4.7.2 TAYHO Products & Services
4.7.3 TAYHO Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TAYHO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Bluestar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Bluestar Profile
Table Bluestar Overview List
4.8.2 Bluestar Products & Services
4.8.3 Bluestar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bluestar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Profile
Table Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Overview List
4.9.2 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Products & Services
4.9.3 Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Guangdong Charming (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Guangdong Charming Profile
Table Guangdong Charming Overview List
4.10.2 Guangdong Charming Products & Services
4.10.3 Guangdong Charming Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Guangdong Charming (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Profile
Table Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Overview List
4.11.2 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Products & Services
4.11.3 Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Zhaoda Specially Fiber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Profile
Table Zhaoda Specially Fiber Overview List
4.12.2 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Products & Services
4.12.3 Zhaoda Specially Fiber Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zhaoda Specially Fiber (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 SRO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 SRO Profile
Table SRO Overview List
4.13.2 SRO Products & Services
4.13.3 SRO Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of SRO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
Chapter Five: Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Aramid Fiber Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Aramid Fiber Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Aramid Fiber Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Aramid Fiber Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Aramid Fiber Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Aramid Fiber Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Aramid Fiber Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Europe Aramid Fiber Market Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Aramid Fiber MMarket Concentration, in 2020
Figure South America Aramid Fiber Market Concentration, in 2020
Figure Middle East & Africa Aramid Fiber Market Concentration, in 2020
Chapter Six: Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Body Armor & Helmet
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Body Armor & Helmet, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Body Armor & Helmet, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Aerospace Materials
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Aerospace Materials, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Aerospace Materials, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Sports Materials
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Sports Materials, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Sports Materials, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Tire
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Tire, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Tire, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in High Strength Rope
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in High Strength Rope, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in High Strength Rope, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Others
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Aramid Fiber Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Aramid Fiber Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million
Table Aramid Fiber Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Aramid Fiber Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume
Table Aramid Fiber Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume
6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand
Chapter Seven: Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Aramid Fiber Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Aramid Fiber Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Aramid Fiber Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure North America Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Europe Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure South America Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Aramid Fiber Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Aramid Fiber Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Aramid Fiber Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million
Table Aramid Fiber Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume
Chapter Eight: Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
Chapter Nine: Research Conclusion
