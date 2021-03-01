Global Crowdsourced Security Market Potential, End-User, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis, Size, Fundamental Growth

This market research report is an essential research tool that covers relevant inquiries and provides solutions regarding the developing patterns and recent opportunities in this industry. It recognizes every one of the conspicuous barriers to development, aside from distinguishing the patterns inside different application segments of this market. Gathering chronicled and important information from different legitimate assets and relying upon every one of the elements and patterns, this market report introduces a non-literal gauge of things about future economic situations, alongside compound yearly development rate.

Crowdsourced security market is expected to reach USD 172.62 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.95% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global crowdsourced security market analyses the growth of this particular market in terms of its different segments with each segment analysed and individual insights provided in the form of an highly insightful and informative market report, which can help you detect the estimated growth rate of this market and each individual segment while identifying the target areas according to your business.

Overview

Crowdsourced security is the combination of different security based solutions and services, all of which involving inviting individuals to test a particular product for any faults, vulnerabilities or any cyber threats, if present. A number of different security tools all of which are based on testing the effectiveness of security measures in place in the target products by outside individuals and developers that comes under the broad term of crowdsourced security.

There has been a steady growth of upgrading and adopting the different security measures that can detect and prevent the presence of any cyber threats during the development stage of the products. This trend is expected to drive the market’s growth. Along with that, the focus of different industries on upgradation of traditional security measures is also expected to drive the growth of crowdsourced security market.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

The major players covered in the report are Bugcrowd, HackerOne, detectify, Synack.com, Applause App Quality, Inc., Zerocopter B.V., Cobalt, Planit Testing, passbrains ag, Cigniti Technologies, Global App Testing, Rainforest, Crowdsprint, Bugwolf, Digivante among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Crowdsourced Security Market By Form (Crowdsourced Bug Bounty, Gamified Crowdsourced Technologies, Sharing Intelligence, Collaborating for a Specific Cause, Crowdsourced Penetration Tests, Others), Crowd Type (Private, Public), Type (Web Application, Mobile Application, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Application (Back Office, Front Office), End Use Vertical (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Transport, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

