Global Robotic Process Automation Market Including Business Growth Factors and Major Applications, competitive Outlook, Industrial Demand

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising popularity and attractiveness of enterprise resource planning which is driving the needs of the business to move towards the automations. Robotic process automation provides good accuracy, improved cycle time and increased productivity in transaction and data processing which drives the market.

Overview

Robotic process automation refers to the use of software with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that can manage high volumes of tasks and data. These can be queries, calculations, maintenance of records and transitions. It is a series of programs and codes along with commands which are executed by robots as per the demands of business policies and guidelines. Robotic automation interacts with the existing IT architecture with no complex system integration required. The main aim of these automations is replace the boring and repeatedly task being performed by humans.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global robotic process automation market are Sutherland Bulgaria, Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., Celaton, UiPath, Verint, Redwood Technology B.V., IBM Corporation, NICE Systems Ltd., THOUGHTONOMY, KOFAX INC., Jacada Inc., Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Incorporated, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, Daythree Business Services sdn bhd, IPsoft Inc., softomotive among others.

Key Market Segmentation

Global Robotic Process Automation Market By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution), Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based), Type (Tool Based, Service Based), Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Solution (Software, Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

