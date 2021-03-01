Anti-Slip Additives Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anti-Slip Additives market was valued at USD 354.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 501.2 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The Anti-Slip additives are very popular in various industries like construction, ship-building, paints and coatings, and so on. They add texture to the coated surface and reduce slip which in turn prevents a lot of accidents that are very common with tile flooring that is glossy and slippery.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Anti-Slip Additives industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BYK Chemie GmbH, Saicos Colour GmbH, PPG Industries, Hempel A/S, Rust-Oleum Corporation, Exterior Performance Coating, Associated Chemicals, Axalta Coatings Ltd., Coo-Var, Vexcon Chemicals
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Anti-Slip Additives market on the basis of type, end use, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Aluminium Oxide
- Silica
- Others
- Polymer Grits/Beads
- Pulverized Plastic
- Crushed Glass
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Construction
- Marine Decks
- Paints and Coatings
- Packaging
- Adhesives
- Concrete Sealers
Anti-Slip Additives market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Anti-Slip Additives Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Anti-Slip Additives market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Anti-Slip Additives industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Anti-Slip Additives market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Anti-Slip Additives market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Anti-Slip Additives industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
