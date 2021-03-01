North America Dried Blueberry Market Is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027: CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd., Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Fruit d’Or

The North America dried blueberry market is accounted to US$ 164.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.7 Mn by 2027.

North America Dried Blueberry Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world. With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries. Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals. Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries. Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, amongst others. The high antioxidant content helps to reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and anti-cancer. There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes. Consumption of dried blueberries has increased due to its role in boosting health and longevity through its antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-aging properties. The benefits of antioxidants are attributed to their capability to reduce the oxidative damages caused by the presence of free radicals, ultraviolet (UV) light, and environmental pollutants.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Dried Blueberry Market are CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd., Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit, Inc., Fruit d’Or, Meduri Farms Inc, Naturipe Farms, LLC, Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Mariani Packing Company, Shoreline Fruit LLC, True Blue Farms

In recent years, the focus of cosmetic companies has shifted toward formulations containing natural ingredients having antioxidant properties. Fresh or frozen blueberries are dehydrated to ~10–20% humidity and are later grounded to berry powder. Today, the blueberry powder is being consumed by thousands of people all across the North American region. Both blueberry powder and extract are the significant raw material for making dietary supplements. Dried blueberries have long shelf life period which makes them suitable for use in the cosmetic industry. These factors have been noted to fuel the dried blueberry market in North America.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the North America Dried Blueberry Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Regional North America Dried Blueberry Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the North America Dried Blueberry Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

NORTH AMERICA DRIED BLUEBERRY MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the regional North America Dried Blueberry Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the regional North America Dried Blueberry Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

