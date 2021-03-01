Middle Ear Implants Market Outlook 2026: Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

According to Stratistics MRC, the Middle Ear Implants Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2026. The growth factors include malformation of the inner ear, increasing urbanization, rising prevalence of deformities, rising incidence of ear deformities. However, the opportunity for surrogate treatments such as Bone-anchored devices and Cochlear implants are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

A middle ear implant is a more recent hearing implant, offering an alternative to conventional hearing aids. It may be considered for those who suffer from earmould allergies, skin problems in their ears, outer ear infections, narrow, collapsed or closed ear canals, or malformed ears. It can also provide (for mixed or conductive hearing losses) an alternative to a bone anchored hearing aid for those with any of the above ear problems who also have healing issues, dexterity problems, or those who might find difficulty in keeping a bone anchored hearing aid clean.

Based on the Product, Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Implantable hearing aids comprise two distinct subgroups: bone anchored hearing aids (BAHA) and middle ear implants (MEI). Both of them require surgeries and both require that some portion, or an entire device, be implanted either behind the ear in the mastoid area (BAHA) or in the middle ear cavity (MEI). Depending on the manufacturer, some MEIs also require that some components be implanted in the mastoid area.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to advance at the highest rate. The presence of an enormous consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, In addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare is expected to drive the regional market.

Some of the key players in the Middle Ear Implants are Cochlear, Envoy Medical, Medtronic, Ototronix, MED-EL Corporation, CENTILLION, Energizer, Tremetrics, Frye Electronics, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Benson Medical Instruments, GN Otometrics, MedRx, Maico Grason-Stadler, Natus, Audioscan, Welch Allyn.

Products Covered:

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

• Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

• Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

• Electromagnetic Middle Ear Implant

• Piezoelectric Middle Ear Implant

Types Covered:

• Sensorineural

• Conductive

• Mixed

End-Users Covered:

• Specialized Clinic

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

