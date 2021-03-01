Functional Beverage Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Request Download Sample

The recent report on “Global Functional Beverage Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Global Functional Beverage Market”.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Global Functional Beverage companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

Key players in the global Functional Beverage market covered in Chapter 13:

Nestlé

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Rockstar, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Del Monte Food, Inc

Mondelēz International

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Monster Beverage Corporation

Ocean Spray

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Functional Beverage market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Fortified Juice

Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverage

Other Types

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Functional Beverage market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Health Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

2021-2027 Global Functional Beverage Market Report – Production and Consumption Professional Analysis

Chapter 1 Global Functional Beverage Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

Chapter 2 Global Functional Beverage Markets – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Chapter 3 Global Functional Beverage Market Forces

Chapter 4 Global Functional Beverage Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Value ($) by Region (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Production by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.2.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Functional Beverage Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Consumption by Regions (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

Chapter 5 Global Functional Beverage Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Global Functional Beverage Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Global Functional Beverage Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Global Functional Beverage Market

Chapter 9 Europe Global Functional Beverage Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Global Functional Beverage Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Global Functional Beverage Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Global Functional Beverage Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Forecast by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.1 Global Functional Beverage Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.1.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2021-2027)

15.2 Global Functional Beverage Market Forecast by Applications (2021-2027)

