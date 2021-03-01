Hair Care Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2020-2026) & Opportunity Assessment

Global Hair Care Market was valued US$ 18.1 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 27.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.84% during a forecast period.

Growing the awareness regarding hair care is boosting the market for the hair care. Shampoo is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as hair problems are increasing due to pollution and other reason among globe. However, hair colour is also estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the forecast period as a fashion trend is rising across the globe. Increased influence of western lifestyle is boosting the hair colour market.

The online store is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. Increasing penetration of internet.

Rising e-Commerce industry in the beauty and personal care segment is propelling the growth of this market. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest hairstyle trends and hair care, which is boosting the growth of the global hair care market. Increasing beauty and fashion trends is growing the market of hair care product.

Growing the awareness regarding the hair among the women and men is boosting the market of hair care products. Rising fashion trend will increase the demand for hair colours. There are many brands are available in the market will propel the market. Natural hair care products are expected to dominate the market as a consumer prefer to natural or herbal products. Increased hair problem among globe is boosting the market of hair care.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as income of consumers is rising in this region. Growing fashion trend and influence of western lifestyle is boosting the market for the hair care products in this region. India is estimated to hold the largest share of the market for hair oil product. India has largest hair oil products. China is also expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as Chinese womenâ€™s are very beauty conscious, they spend more than 40% of the salary on the beauty care products. China has the largest ageing population is boosting the market of hair colour product.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufacturers such as are L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., P&G, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Aveda Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Combe Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, and Pai Shau.

Scope of the Report for Hair Care Market

Global Hair Care Market, By Product Type

Hair Oil

Hair Colour

Hair Conditioners

Shampoo

Others

Global Hair Care Market, by Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Online

Pharmacy

Specialty Store

Others

Global Hair Care Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players in Global Hair Care Market

L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Corporation

Kao Corporation

Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder)

Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc.

Olaplex, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

P&G

Kao Corporation

Marico Limited

Henkel Corporation

Combe Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Pai Shau