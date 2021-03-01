MOOC market || New Industry Research on Present State & Future Growth Prospects by 2026

Global MOOC market was valued US$ 3.67 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 31.34 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.75% during a forecast period.

MOOC is a web-based platform which provides unlimited number of students with a chance of distance education with the best institutes in the world.

Courses are offered for free, access to courses offered by professors at the top schools, professors and learners get world-wide exposure, hence improving pedagogical techniques and knowledge sharing are boosting the global MOOC market growth. However, Learners with disabilities and a poor internet connection canâ€™t use MOOCs is major retrain of the global MOOC market.

Corporates are rising adopting the MOOC as a part of their employee engagement and development programs. The MOOC acts as a cost-effective learning platform to improve the skill sets of the employees and enables organizations to track their employeesâ€™ improvement.

XMOOC platform to lead the market owing to high-quality content from universities and supportive initiatives by governments. They significantly broaden the number of students who can be exposed to university-level courses.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the MOOC market during the forecast period. It is the most progressive region in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure. The large presence of key MOOC vendors and the widespread awareness about such platforms would help North America to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global MOOC market are Coursera, edX, Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, MirÃ­adax, Jigsaw Academy, Simplilearn, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, Open2Study, WizIQ, Skillshare, XuetangX, Federica, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.

Scope of the Global MOOC market

Global MOOC market by Type

XMOOC

CMOOC

Global MOOC market by Course

Humanities

Computer Science and Programming

Business Management

Global MOOC market by User

High School

Undergraduate

Postgraduate

Corporate

Global MOOC market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players operating in the Global MOOC market

