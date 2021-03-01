Green Tea Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2026: Tata Consumer Products, Organic India, 24 Mantra Organic

Latest 2020 COVID Edition

HTF MI Latest publication of the “ Green Tea Market in India 2020 ” examines the market for Green Tea Market in 2020 and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Green Tea Market in India 2020, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

What is Green Tea Market in 2020?

In the past few years, green tea has emerged as a healthy beverage, backed by its perceived health benefits. Regular consumption of green tea is expected to boost the immune system, help maintain body weight, and reduce physical stress. The green tea market in India is expected to reach a value of INR 11.37 Bn by FY 2025, expanding at a CAGR of ~11.59% during the FY 2020–FY 2025 period.

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Green Tea Market in 2020 vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification & comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

List of players profiled in this report: Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Organic India Private Limited , 24 Mantra Organic, Typhoo India, Twining and Company Limited

Market Influencers

Consumers’ improved awareness on leading a healthy lifestyle is fueling the growth of the green tea market in India. The prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases has increased the demand for green tea. However, higher price of green tea as compared to black tea and people’s lack of awareness regarding green tea as a wellness product is deterring the market growth.

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Who should get most benefit of this report:

• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Green Tea Market in 2020

• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Green Tea Market in 2020 for large and enterprise level organizations

• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.

Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Green Tea Market in India 2020 market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Green Tea Market in 2020 Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Green Tea Market in India 2020

Chapter 4: Presenting the Green Tea Market in 2020 Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market Size (Value & Volume*) the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2025

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Green Tea Market in 2020 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2014-2025)

…………..continued

