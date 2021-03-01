Early Childhood Care and Education Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

Latest 2020 COVID Edition

The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Early Childhood Care and Education, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

What is Early Childhood Care and Education?

The Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme provides childhood care and education for children in the age-group of 0–6 years. The ECCE market has been experiencing steady growth since the past few years. During the FY 2016–FY 2020 period, the ECCE market expanded at a rate of 20.68%; it is expected to reach INR ~723.67 Bn by FY 2025. ECCE has gained popularity due to improved awareness of parents regarding preschools and child care centers, coupled with increased number of nuclear families and working women. Both children aged below three years and children aged 3-6 years segments are expected to contribute equally to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major players operating in the ECCE market include Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., Zee Learn Limited (Kidzee), EuroKids International Pvt Ltd, Hello Kids Education India Pvt., and Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd.

Impact of Covid-19

The pandemic and the prolonged lockdown have severely impacted the education system in India. The closure of preschools and other institutions that provide early education and childhood care continues to impede the holistic development of children. In view of the current circumstances, adoption of technology has become mandatory for preschools to continue imparting lessons. Teachers in preschools devise e-learning groups, live interactions, and several life skills and experiential learning to teach children remotely.

List of players profiled in this report: Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., Zee Learn Limited (Kidzee), EuroKids International Pvt Ltd, Hello Kids Education India Pvt., Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd., Little Millennium Education PVT. LTD., Podar Education Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Podar Jumbo kids), Shemrock, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd. (Bachpan), T.I.M.E. Kids

This exclusively business-focused Study/Factbook offers analysis and better understanding of the current and future challenges needed to make the most accurate and informed business decisions.

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

