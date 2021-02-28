Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

summary



The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switched Reluctance Motors in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2019 (%)

The global Switched Reluctance Motors market was valued at 507.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 618.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. While the Switched Reluctance Motors market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Switched Reluctance Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Switched Reluctance Motors production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

500 KW



Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Industrial Machinery

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Italy Switched Reluctance Motors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nidec

AMETEK

VS Technology

Shandong Kehui Power Automation

Maccon GmbH

Rongjia Motor

Shandong Desen

Huayang

Heliad



