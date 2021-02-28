Latest Automotive Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power IC, Module & Discrete), Application, Component (Sensor & Microcontroller), Material, Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV & HCV)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1150240
The Global Automotive Power Electronics Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Power Electronics Market:
- Robert Bosch (Germany)
- Continental AG (Germany)
- Infine on (Germany)
- STMicro electronics (Switzerland)
- ON Semiconductor (US)
The automotive industry is witnessing a rapid evolution of safety features, which is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years to provide a safer and more convenient driving experience. Major OEMs are launching more passenger vehicles with ADAS & safety, infotainment and telematics features.
In the context of electric vehicle power electronics, power converters is one area where innovation and development is going on. Power converters includes AC-DC converter known as rectifier, Dc-AC converter known as inverter and DC-DC converter.
Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1150240
Competitive Landscape of Automotive Power Electronics Market:
1 Overview
2 Market Evaluation Framework
3 Market Ranking Analysis
4 Right To Win: Automotive Power Electronics Suppliers
5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
5.1 Stars
5.2 Emerging Leaders
5.3 Pervasive
5.4 Emerging Companies
6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
7 Competitive Scenario
7.1 New Product Developments
7.2 Expansions
7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations/ Supply Contracts
Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1150240
https://bisouv.com/