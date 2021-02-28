Latest Aircraft Lighting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial, Military, Business Jets & General Aviation, Helicopters), Light Source (LED, Fluorescent), Light Type (Interior Lights, Exterior Lights), End User (OEM, Aftermarket)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=542429

The Aircraft Lighting Market is projected to grow from USD 826 Million in 2020 to USD 1,987 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Aircraft Lighting Market:

Astronics (US)

Cobham (US)

Diehl Stiftung (Germany)

Heads Up Technologies (US)

Honeywell (US)

Luminator Technology Group (US)

Oxley Group (UK)

Collins Aerospace (US)

Soderberg Manufacturing Company (US)

STG Aerospace (UK)

SELA (France)

Bruce Aerospace (US)

Precise Flight Inc. (US)

AeroLeds (US)

Whelen Aerospace Technologies (US)

Hoffman Engineering (US)

Madelec Aero (France)

IFE Products (US)

Talon Aerospace (US)

Beadlight Limited (UK)

”The aftermarket segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the market in 2020”

Based on end user, the aftermarket segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2019. The aircraft lighting OEM segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing deployment of new LED lights with the objective of reducing operational costs and enhancing passenger experience as well as comfort.

”The interior lights segment estimated to account for a larger share in 2020“

Interior lights include reading lights, ceiling and wall lights, signage, floor path lighting strips, and lavatory lights, among others. Airlines are focusing on deploying multi-color interior lighting, to create an ambiance as per passenger’s mood.

“North America is estimated to lead the aircraft lighting market in 2020”

The aircraft industry in North America has witnessed a strong growth in the past few years. It is one of the most profitable industries in the region. The high demand for aircraft lighting products in North America can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers such as Honeywell International (US) and Collins Aerospace (US) in the region.

Competitive Landscape of Aircraft Lighting Market:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking Of Key Players, 2019

3.1 Winning Imperatives, By Key Players

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Contracts

4.3 Acquisitions And Partnerships

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the aircraft lighting market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as end user, type, aircraft type, light source, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

