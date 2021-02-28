Latest VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market by Network Architecture, Vertical, Frequency, Solution (Equipment, Support Services, Connectivity)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3420659

The Global VSAT Market size is projected to grow from USD 9.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market:

Gilat Satellite Networks (Israel)

L3 Harris Technologies (US)

Viasat Inc (US)

Inmarsat Global Limited (UK)

Orbit Communication System (Israel)

A hybrid topology is the fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market, by Network architecture. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its high data reliability and high tolerance capability. The most important advantage of this topology is to combine the strengths of different to pologies.

Rugged VSAT is the fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market, by design. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to increased use at remote locations and high-risk environments such as maritime, aviation, energy & power, and defense sectors. There is a need for the VSAT system to be protected externally from shock hazards from the extreme environmental and remote conditions.

Maritime VSAT is the fastest-growing segment of the VSAT market. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to demand for commerce onboard, and higher data rates in commercial ships have driven the maritime VSAT market. Commercial ship operations include operational safety data such as emergency information, data related to video monitoring using IP-based CCTV systems, and telemetry data.

Competitive Landscape of VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market:

Research Coverage:

The study covers the VSAT market across various segments and sub segments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on solution, platform, vertical, end-use, design, type, frequency, network architecture, and region.

