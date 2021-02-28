latest LiDAR Market by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars)

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1516589

The LiDAR Market size is projected to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the LiDAR Market:

Leica Geosystems AG (Sweden)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Teledyne Optech (Canada)

FARO Technologies Inc. (US)

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria)

Sick AG (Germany)

Quantum Spatial (US)

Beijing SureStar Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (US)

YellowScan (France)

“Based on technology, 4D LiDAR to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2020 and 2025”

The growth of 4D LIDAR is attributed to the widespread adoption of 4D LiDAR in applications such as ADAS, driverless cars, and robotics. Autonomous vehicles require detailed understanding regarding the physical world around them, which can be achieved using 4D LiDAR.

“Based on installation type, ground-based LiDAR to be the fastest-growing installation type between 2020 and 2025”

Ground-based LiDAR scanning technology is widely used across a wide range of applications, such as mapping, engineering, environment, and meteorology. Ground-based LiDAR systems are either stationary or movable and are further segmented into static LiDAR and mobile LiDAR.

