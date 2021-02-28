Latest Lactase Market by Source (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria), Form (Liquid, Dry), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical Products & Dietary Supplements)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3420657

The Lactase Market is estimated to be valued at USD 217 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 Million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lactase Market:

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Ireland)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich) (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Senson (Finland)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

Enmex (Mexico)

Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Nature BioScience Pvt. L.T.D. (India)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Biolaxi Corporation (India)

Novact Corporation (US)

Enzyme Bioscience (India)

Infinita Biotech Private Limited (India)

Rajvi Enterprise (India)

MitushiBioPharma (India)

“By source, the yeast segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.”

Yeast is a largely-used source for the extraction of lactase enzyme. Kluyveromyces lactis and Kluyveromyces fragilis (Sacchoramyces fragilis) are recognized as safe” (GRAS) by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Therefore, lactase enzyme sourced from yeast finds major applications in the food & beverage industry, especially in the dairy industry.

“By form, the liquid segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.”

The liquid form of enzymes is generally less stable than the solid form, although it may have higher activity and better functionality than the powder form. It is directly used in the liquid form or sprayed and absorbed on a solid carrier.

“By application, food & beverage segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period.”

Food & beverage segment holds the largest market share in the lactase market owing to its importance in dairy applications for providing lactose-free products to lactose intolerant consumers. The increasing inclination of consumers towards dairy products and growing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers globally is driving the food & beverage segment.

Competitive Landscape of Lactase Market:

1 Market Evaluation Framework

2 Ranking Of Key Players, 2020

3 Key Market Developments

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Expansions & Investments

3.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

Research Coverage:

This report segments the lactase market on the basis of source, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the lactase market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

