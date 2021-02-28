Latest eGRC Market by Type (Policy Management, Compliance Management, Audit Management, Incident Management, and Risk Management)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1128080

The pre-COVID 19 global enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) market size is expected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2020 to USD 61.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% and the post-COVID-19 eGRC market size is expected to grow from USD 32.3 billion in 2020 to USD 60.8 billion by 2025 during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the eGRC Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

Thomson Reuters (Canada)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

Dell EMC (US)

FIS(US)

MetricStream (US)

Software AG (Germany)

SAI Global (US)

ProcessGene (Israel)

LogicManager (US)

NAVEX Global (US)

Ideagen (UK)

Alyne(Germany)

MEGA International (France)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on components, the eGRC market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is attributed to the growing need to support the adoption of eGRC solutions across industries.

“Finance segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The eGRC market, based on business functions, has been segmented into finance, information technology (IT), legal, and operations. The growth of the finance segmentis attributed to the growing need for improving performance, streamlining business processes, reducing costs, and enhancing profit margins.

Competitive Landscape of eGRC Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

