Latest Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Pharma, Feed, and Personal Care)

The Vitamin D Market is estimated at USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Vitamin D Market:

Koninkljike DSM N.V (The Netherlands)

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co Ltd (China)

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co Ltd (China)

Fermenta Biotech Ltd (India)

BASF SE (Germany)

Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co Ltd (China)

Dishman Group (India)

Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China)

Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd (China)

Glanbia PLC (Ireland)

PHW Group (Germany)

Bio-TechPharmacal (US)

Divi’s Nutraceutical (India)

Synthesia (CZE)

Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd (China)

Sichuan NeijiangHuixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China)

Kingdom Nutrition Inc (US)

McKinley Resources Inc (Texas)

New Gen Pharma Inc (US)

Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China)

Pharmavit (The Netherlands)

Tocris Bioscience (UK)

Lycored (Israel)

Stabicoat Vitamins (India)

Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp (US)

“Impact of COVID-19 on the current market size and forecast”

Covid-19 is expected to boost the demand at a much higher rate for vitamin D ingredients in the global market. Several clinical studies and researches are being carried out with regard to identifying a significant correlation between Covid-19 and vitamin D.

“The children segment for vitamin D is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the vitamin D market during the forecast period in between 2020 and 2025”

Based on end user, the children segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Rickets is a disease mostly found in children, caused due to a deficiency of vitamin D. It affects the development of bones and causes soft, weak bones. This disease is prevalent among children in the age group of 3 to 18 months.

Competitive Landscape of Vitamin D Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Pervasive

2.2 Emerging Leaders

2.3 Stars

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Ranking Of Key Players, 2020

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (End-User Companies)

4.1 Pervasive

4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.3 Stars

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Joint Ventures And Agreements

6 Covid-19: Potentials & Challenges: Identified By Key Companies

6.1 Potential Strategies:

6.1.1 Dsm:

6.1.2 Basf Se:

6.1.3 Glanbia Plc:

6.1.4 Others:

6.2 Challenges:

6.2.1 Fermenta Biotech Ltd:

Research Coverage:

The report segments the vitamin D market on the basis of analog, form, application,end user, Iu strength, and region. In terms of insights, this report focuses on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape,end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global vitamin D market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

