Latest Microcapsule Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Household & Personal Care, Textile, Agrochemical, Others)

The Microcapsule Market is projected to grow from USD 8.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Microcapsule Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

International Flavors & Fragrances (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands)

Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)

Lycored Corp. (Israel)

Koehler Innovative Solutions (Germany)

Balchem Corporation (US)

Capsulæ SAS (France)

TasteTech Ltd. (UK)

MicroCapsules Technologies (MCT) (France)

INSILICO Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Encapsys (US)

Arcade Beauty (US)

Reed Pacific (Australia)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Ronald T. Dodge Company (US)

Microtek Laboratories Inc. (US)

AVEKA Inc. (US)

INNOBIO (China)

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH (Austria)

BRACE GmbH (Germany)

Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)

By shell material, the melamine segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the melamine segment is attributed to the increasing demand for formaldehyde-free melamine in personal care products.

By core material, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. The increasing demand for the masking of oral drug flavors to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. Factors like controlled release of drugs, timely delivery of functional ingredients, and taste masking properties of microcapsules drives the growth of the microcapsule market in the pharmaceutical & healthcare end-use industry segment.

Competitive Landscape of Microcapsule Market:

1 Overview

2.1 Key Players in Market

2.2 Dive Matrix

3 Competitive Situation & Trends

4 Expansions & Investments

5 Agreements, Collaborations, Joint Venture & Partnerships

6 New Product Development & Launches

7 Mergers & Acquisitions

