Latest Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid)

The Global Lubricants Market size is projected to reach USD 182.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 157.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Lubricants Market:

Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil (U.S.)

BP PLC (U.K.)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Total S.A. (France)

Petrochina Company Limited (China)

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sinopec Limited (China)

Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany)

Valvoline (U.S.)

Lukoil (Russia)

Petronas (Malaysia)

Gazprom Neft (Russia)

Pertamina (Indonesia)

Mineral oil was the largest segment in the global lubricants market in 2019. The easy availability and low cost of mineral oil-based lubricants are expected to drive the market in the transportation application. Moreover, this segment is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Engine oil was the largest segment in the global lubricants industry, by product type in 2019. Its wide usability coupled with the rising demand from the transportation industry, construction & mining industry, especially from construction & mining vehicles and equipment drives the growth of the segment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 69%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 8%

By Designation: C-Level – 23%, Director Level – 37%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 21%, APAC – 28%, South America – 12%, Middle East & Africa – 7%,

Competitive Landscape of Lubricants Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Innovators

2.2 Visionary Leaders

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Mse)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

6 Strength Of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Market Share Of Key Players

8.1 Royal Dutch Shell

8.2 Exxonmobil Corporation

8.3 Bp P.L.C.

9 Competitive Situation And Trends

9.1 Expansion

9.2 Contract & Agreement

9.3 Acquisition

9.4 Joint Venture

9.5 New Product Launch

