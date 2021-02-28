Latest Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid)

Get Sample Research Report: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=316633
The Global Lubricants Market size is projected to reach USD 182.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 157.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0%.
Top Companies Profiled in the Lubricants Market:
- Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)
- ExxonMobil (U.S.)
- BP PLC (U.K.)
- Chevron Corporation (U.S.)
- Total S.A. (France)
- Petrochina Company Limited (China)
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Sinopec Limited (China)
- Fuchs Petrolub AG (Germany)
- Valvoline (U.S.)
- Lukoil (Russia)
- Petronas (Malaysia)
- Gazprom Neft (Russia)
- Pertamina (Indonesia)
Mineral oil was the largest segment in the global lubricants market in 2019. The easy availability and low cost of mineral oil-based lubricants are expected to drive the market in the transportation application. Moreover, this segment is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.
Engine oil was the largest segment in the global lubricants industry, by product type in 2019. Its wide usability coupled with the rising demand from the transportation industry, construction & mining industry, especially from construction & mining vehicles and equipment drives the growth of the segment.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
- By Company Type: Tier 1 – 69%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 8%
- By Designation: C-Level – 23%, Director Level – 37%, and Others – 40%
- By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 21%, APAC – 28%, South America – 12%, Middle East & Africa – 7%,
Competitive Landscape of Lubricants Market:
1 Overview
2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)
2.1 Innovators
2.2 Visionary Leaders
2.3 Emerging Companies
2.4 Dynamic Differentiators
3 Strength Of Product Portfolio
4 Business Strategy Excellence
5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Mse)
5.1 Progressive Companies
5.2 Responsive Companies
6 Strength Of Product Portfolio
7 Business Strategy Excellence
8 Market Share Of Key Players
8.1 Royal Dutch Shell
8.2 Exxonmobil Corporation
8.3 Bp P.L.C.
9 Competitive Situation And Trends
9.1 Expansion
9.2 Contract & Agreement
9.3 Acquisition
9.4 Joint Venture
9.5 New Product Launch
