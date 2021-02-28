Latest LMS Market by Component (Solution and Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training and Blended Learning)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=269742

The Global LMS Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 25.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.0% during the forecast period during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the LMS Market:

Cornerstone On Demand(US)

Blackboard (US)

D2L Corporation (Canada)

Adobe Systems US)

Cross Knowledge (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE(Germany)

Docebo(Canada)

PowerSchool (US)

IBM(US)

Epignosis(US)

Pearson PLC (UK)

McGraw Hill(US)

SumTotal Systems LLC(US)

Absorb Software LLC (Canada)

iSpringSolutions Inc. (US)

G-Cube (India)

Latitude CG LLC (US)

UpsideLMS (India)

Paradiso (US)

“Cloud deployment type segment is estimated to constitute the largest market size during the forecast period”

In the cloud-deployed LMS, services are hosted over the internet connection, and users can log into the service provider’s site. Teachers or trainers can upload course content, create new courses, and interact with learners via their internet browsers to refrain from the installation of the required management software.

“Corporate user type segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

As businesses have become more competitive after the second wave of globalization, the importance of human resources has increased significantly over time and employee training and development has become a new norm. In various corporate organizations, industrial methods used for training and development are different.

Competitive Landscape of LMS Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups/Smes)

2.1 Progressive Companies

2.2 Starting Blocks

2.3 Responsive Companies

2.4 Dynamic Companies

3 Key Developments

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Partnerships

4.2 New Product/Service Launches And Product Enhancements

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Business Expansions

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global LMS market by component, delivery mode,deployment mode,user type, and regions.It has a detailed analysis of the key industry players to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, expansion, and the competitive landscape associated with the global LMS market.

