Latest Dairy Alternatives Market by Source (Soy, Almond, Coconut, Rice, Oats, Hemp), Application (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Creamers)

The Global Dairy Alternatives Market size is projected to grow from USD 21.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 36.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The White Wave Foods Company (US)

Hain Celestial (US)

Blue Diamond Growers (US)

SunOpta (Canada)

Sanitarium (Australia)

Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia)

Eden Foods Inc. (US)

Ecomil (Spain)

Earth’s Own Food Company (Canada)

TriballatNoyal (France)

Valsoia S.p.A (Italy)

Dohler(Germany)

Hiland Dairy (US)

Panos Brands (US)

The soy segment held the largest share in 2020, in terms of value. Soya-based dairy alternatives are considered to be the best substitutes for dairy products and occupy a significant share in the dairy alternatives market. They are a rich source of proteins and calcium and are considered to be one of the best substitutes for dairy products by lactose-intolerant individuals.

The demand for dairy alternatives has increased over the years. The popularity of dairy-free milk can be attributed to the health concerns related to lactose intolerance and the hectic lifestyles of the working middle-class population, which encourage them to use convenience products for on-the-go consumption to save time.

