Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Sun Visor in China, including the following market information:
China Automotive Sun Visor Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Automotive Sun Visor Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
China Automotive Sun Visor Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Automotive Sun Visor Market 2019 (%)
The global Automotive Sun Visor market was valued at 1789.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2157.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Sun Visor market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Sun Visor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Sun Visor production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Sun Visor with Mirror
Sun Visor without Mirror
China Automotive Sun Visor Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China Automotive Sun Visor Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total China Automotive Sun Visor Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Grupo Antolin
Daimei
Atlas (Motus)
Kyowa Sangyo
KASAI KOGYO
Hayashi
Joyson Safety Systems
IAC Group
HOWA TEXTILE
Dongfeng Electronic
Yongsan
